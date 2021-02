KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — If you are looking for work, National Career Fairs is hosting a virtual job fair for the Knoxville area this Wednesday, Feb. 17.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The event is free and if you plan to take part, you will have to register.

To do that, go to: https://www.nationalcareerfairs.com/