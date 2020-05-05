The Business Buzz: Virtual job fair offering positions across Southeast

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Career Center of the Southeast and Devry University are teaming up to host a virtual job fair from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 7.

Employers are looking to fill hundreds of positions across North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee and Virginia. Some of the companies looking to fill vacancies include Lowes, Massey Services and Proctor and Gamble.

You can register now by visiting www.southeastcareercenter.com.

