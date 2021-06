KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — University of Tennessee Vol Dining Services is holding multiple hiring events in the coming weeks and months.

Some of the next hiring events are June 30 as well as July 7-9 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2712 Neyland Drive. They are looking for cooks, supervisors, food service workers, catering, and more.

More information can be found here.