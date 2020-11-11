The Business Buzz: Volkswagen breaks ground on U.S. Lab

(WATE) — Big news for Volkswagen America and East Tennessee.
The automaker has announced it is breaking ground on a U.S. lab for testing electric vehicle batteries.
The approximately $22 million facility will be built in Chattanooga near its new electric vehicle production and battery pack assembly facilities.
