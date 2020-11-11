The Business Buzz: Volkswagen breaks ground on U.S. Lab

The Business Buzz

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WATE) — Big news for Volkswagen America and East Tennessee.

The automaker has announced it is breaking ground on a U.S. lab for testing electric vehicle batteries.

The approximately $22 million facility will be built in Chattanooga near its new electric vehicle production and battery pack assembly facilities.

To learn more about Volkswagen, go to: www.vw.com.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter