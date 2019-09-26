The Business Buzz: Vonore startup GENERA producing recyclable packaging

VONORE, Tenn. (WATE) — A local business start-up is making a name for itself in the world of recyclable materials.

GENERA specializes in using locally grown grasses to produce compostable food packaging products like takeout containers, plates and bowls.

Recently, the company secured $118 million dollars to invest in it’s first manufacturing facility. We recently caught up with company President and CEO Kelly Tiller, a Greenback native, to learn more about how her start-up is continuing to expand.