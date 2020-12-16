The Business Buzz: Whimsy Cookie Company opening on Kingston Pike

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A cookie company based out of Memphis is laying down some roots here in East Tennessee.

The Whimsy Cookie Company is holding a soft opening this week but will hold its official grand opening on Saturday at 4927 Kingston Pike.

The business has been a long time coming for co-owners Kari Summers and Kristi Hawn, who tell us their business is more than just a cookie store.

They say it’s not just a cookie shop you walk into, they want it to be a whole experience — a whimsical experience.