Tranzonic Companies hiring production staff, forklift operators

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tranzonic Companies is expanding its production line and is looking to fill 40 positions.

The company is looking for production team members and forklift operators for first, second and third shifts. The company offers full benefits including paid vacation, sick time, wellness incentives and more.

To learn more and to apply visit the Transzonic website.

