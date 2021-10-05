KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A number of businesses in Turkey Creek are looking to increase their staff ahead of the holiday shopping season. The shopping area will hold two walk-in job fairs, from 4-8 p.m. Oct. 6 and 20.

More than two dozen stores are hiring, including American Eagle, Bed Bath and Beyond, Best Buy, and Total Wine. If interested, you are asked to bring your resume and stop by the stores where you would like to work during the job fair.

Find additional information and apply for a position online at turkeycreek.com.