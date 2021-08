KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Right now, the US Forest Service is looking to 2022 and are taking applications for a number of seasonal jobs in Tennessee.

If you like spending your time in the outdoors and think a job with the Forestry Department is for you. You can check out the Tennessee Jobs Page here: https://fsoutreach.gdcii.com/ .

For more on the Forestry Service (Southern Research) click here; https://www.srs.fs.usda.gov/