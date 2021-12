KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The holiday mailing rush is on! That’s why the U.S. Postal Service is continuing to hire for full-time, part-time and seasonal positions.

According to the USPS website, pay ranges are from $16.55 to $18.56 an hour. If you are interested, click on the link to look over the list of jobs available as well as how to apply: https://about.usps.com/careers/welcome.htm

