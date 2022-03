BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The U.S. Postal Service is holding a hiring event in Blount County on Wednesday, March 16 at the Blount County Library from noon until 4 p.m.

Some of the jobs available include mail handler, rural carrier, and city carrier. The American Jobs Center is hosting the event and computers will be available to submit applications for employment. For more information, call the AJC at 865-981-9274 or visit usps.com/careers.

