UPS hiring 600 in Knoxville area ahead of holidays

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The big brown truck is looking to hire for the upcoming holiday season. UPS is looking to add 600 employees to its workforce in the Knoxville area alone.

According to a release, United Parcel Service is looking for drivers, driver helpers, package handlers and more. They also note that, “over the last three years, about one-third of people hired by UPS for seasonal jobs were later hired in a permanent position.”

If interested, go to https://www.jobs-ups.com/.