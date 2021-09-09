UPS hiring 600 in Knoxville area ahead of holidays

A UPS logo is on the shirt of a driver as he enters a United Parcel Service store with packages in Jackson, Miss., Monday, July 26, 2021. The Atlanta-based company said Thursday, Sept. 9, that it plans to hire more than 100,000 people for the busy holiday shipping season, many of whom will get job offers within 30-minutes of applying. UPS needs to snap up workers as fast as it can because of the tight job market. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The big brown truck is looking to hire for the upcoming holiday season. UPS is looking to add 600 employees to its workforce in the Knoxville area alone.

According to a release, United Parcel Service is looking for drivers, driver helpers, package handlers and more. They also note that, “over the last three years, about one-third of people hired by UPS for seasonal jobs were later hired in a permanent position.”

If interested, go to https://www.jobs-ups.com/.

