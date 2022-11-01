KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — UPS plans to hire about 60,000 seasonal employees over the course of 72 hours this upcoming holidays. In Knoxville, the company says they are looking to hire about 450 people.

UPS is hosting the “UP Brown Friday” hiring event on Nov. 4-6. The company is working to hire more employees to help with the anticipated surge of packages that occurs yearly ahead of the holiday season.

The company is planning to hire drivers, package handlers and driver helpers in the Knoxville area.

According to UPS, most applicants get hired in just 25 minutes and about 80 percent of seasonal positions don’t require an interview. About 35,000 seasonal employees earned permanent positions at UPS in 2021.

UPS offers industry-leading wages and benefits, including a college tuition program. There will also be more than 300 hiring events across the U.S. both virtual and in-person.

To book an interview or connect with Talent Acquisition Manager for UPS Matt Lavery , contact Blaire Galaton by email at Blaire.Galaton@4media-group.com.