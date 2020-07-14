US Secretary of Labor announces $2.7M grant for Knoxville criminal re-entry program

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The U.S. Secretary of Labor during his stop in Knoxville announced a $2.7 million grant for people leaving the criminal justice system now looking for work.

Secretary Eugene Scalia, spoke of employment opportunity grants to support men and women leaving the justice system and make meaningful contributions to their communities.

The Pathway Home Grant will go toward the Knoxville Leadership Foundation’s K-Path program, to help people re-enter society. More grant money will be going to other organizations in Knox County.

Some $26 million of these federal grants are for Young Adult Reentry Partnership grants and another $65 million are halfway home grants to help adults with education, training and counseling.

