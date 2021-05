KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee Facility Services is holding a job fair on May 18th.

The department is looking to fill multiple positions including painter, carpenter, and construction team member. The job fair will run from 10 am to 1:30 pm. You are asked to bring an application as well as a resume.

You can access applications, as well as learn more about what jobs are available, by going to: http://fs.utk.edu/hiring/