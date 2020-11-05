Weigel’s hiring across East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Weigel’s is hiring across East Tennessee.

Shift managers, stock associates, food service team members and cashiers are just some of the positions available with the chain of convenience stores. To see if a store near you has positions available go to weigels.com/careers/.

