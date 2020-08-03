Weigel’s hiring at multiple locations

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – If you are looking for work, Weigel’s is hiring!
Positions include stock associate, cashiers, managers and more.
Also, some select locations will be holding a job fair from 1-4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4.
Interviews will be conducted on-site.
