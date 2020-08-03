Weigel’s hiring at multiple locations

The Business Buzz

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – If you are looking for work, Weigel’s is hiring!

Positions include stock associate, cashiers, managers and more.

Also, some select locations will be holding a job fair from 1-4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4.

Interviews will be conducted on-site.

MORE:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter