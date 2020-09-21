Weigel’s seeking to fill 400 customer service, leadership positions

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — If you are in need of a full or part-time job, Weigel’s may have what you are looking for.
The company’s website shows just over 400 positions are currently available in the areas of customer service, food service and leadership. For a closer look, go to https://www.weigels.com/careers/.
