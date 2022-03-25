KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — State and business leaders on Friday announced that a metal coating and heat treatment company will invest $12 million to expand their operations in Sevier County.

Parker Trutec will invest $12 million and create 48 new jobs over the next five years. The investment will see a new 54,000-square-foot facility constructed at the I-40 Industrial Park in Kodak, which will specialize in surface treatment and cleaning operations for the automotive industry.

“Parker Trutec is an asset to our community. Having only four plants in the United States, they have shown their commitment by having one of those plants in Sevier County,” said Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters. “This expansion will generate more than 40 new jobs for our residents. I appreciate their confidence and investment in our community. This addition, with help from the state, is welcome news to our area.”

The company also plans to dedicate 5,000 square feet of its new facility to warehousing and distribution.

Parker Trutec was founded in 1988 and currently employs roughly 500 people across Arkansas, Tennessee and Ohio.

“When a company chooses to expand operations in Tennessee, it’s a testament to our skilled workforce and strong business climate. I thank Parker Trutec for creating more high-quality manufacturing and logistics jobs in East Tennessee and for their continued commitment to Sevier County.” Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee

The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development has supported 70 economic development projects in East Tennessee in the last 5 years, resulting in more than 9,600 job commitments and nearly $3 billion in capital investment.