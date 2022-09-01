ETOWAH, Tenn. (WATE) — A major economic investment is coming to the town of Etowah in the form of a half-billion-dollar lithium processing facility that will provide 117 new jobs.

Piedmont Lithium officials announced on September 1 that they will invest $582 million to establish a facility for production of battery-grade lithium in McMinn County according to a release from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development.

The new facility will be located at the North Etowah Industrial Park located on Jack King Drive, which is a Select Tennessee Certified Site. The cite is located less than a mile form the nearest 4 lane highway. With 271 acres, it is set for a lease or sale price of $12,000 per acre, although the release does not specify if the land will be leased or sold. The land is also directly served by a CSX main line railway.

“We are excited to announce the site of our newest project and partnership with the City of Etowah, McMinn County and the State of Tennessee as we advance our strategic goal of becoming a leading lithium supplier to the U.S. We are humbled by the warm welcome we have received from our new partners, and we look forward to making Piedmont an integral part of the Etowah and McMinn County communities as we develop Tennessee Lithium together for our mutual success.” Keith Phillips, Piedmont Lithium CEO and President

The new facility is part of Piedmont’s Tennessee Lithium project, which will process, refine, and manufacture lithium hydroxide, which will support energy security in the U.S., according to TNECD. The new manufacturing plant is planned to use more environmentally responsible and economic processing technology. The facility will develop battery grade lithium, a crucial component in the supply chain of electric vehicles and battery storage markets.

“Companies like Piedmont choose to call Tennessee home because of our unmatched workforce and strong business climate. I thank this company for its investment in McMinn County and commitment to create nearly 120 manufacturing jobs for Tennesseans.” Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee

While the lithium processing breaks into a new category of the market for McMinn Co., it represented the growth of the current automotive manufacturing market that has been a part of the county for a long time.

“McMinn County has always been on the forefront of state-of-the-art automotive manufacturing, and we are happy to continue in that role. The nature of Piedmont’s production requires highly skilled labor, and their decision to locate here is a true testament to our local workforce. The jobs created by Piedmont will be life-changing for many families in our community.” – McMinn County Mayor John Gentry.

Piedmont was founded and is headquartered in Belmont North Carolina. The company’s objective is to become a large, low-cost, and sustainable producer of lithium products. According to TNECD, the company’s North Carolina and Tennessee operations, and equity interests in international projects, will help to establish North America as a key producer of lithium hydroxide.