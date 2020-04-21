Allegiant Travel Company to receive $171.9M in emergency relief under the CARES Act

Breaking News
LAS VEGAS, NV. (WATE) – Allegiant Travel Co. on Tuesday reached an agreement with the U.S. Department of Treasury to receive $171.9 million in emergency relief under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

The Payroll Support Program funds are targeted to support employee salaries and benefits for Allegiant’s 4,500 member workforce.

“So far, more than 1,100 team members – 25 percent of our workforce – are already participating in a voluntary short-term leave program or voluntary pay reductions. Further participation will go a long way to maximize the payroll assistance funds and extend their impact as long as possible. We appreciate their action and know this shared sacrifice will be crucial to weathering the storm. With so much uncertainty regarding the arc of the coronavirus outbreak and when demand for travel will return, we believe the airlines maintaining the most flexibility will be best positioned to emerge from this crisis even stronger.”

The money is expected to cover approximately 76% of budgeted payroll and benefit costs through Sept. 30.

Allegiant said of that funding, $21 million will be in the form of a 10-year term, low-interest loan, to be repaid at any time prior to maturity. Under the loan, the company will issue warrants to the Treasury Department to purchase 25,890 shares of common stock.

 

