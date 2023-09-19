(The Hill) — Amazon announced Tuesday that it will hire a quarter million new workers starting this month as the holiday shopping season nears. In Tennessee, the company is looking to hire 7,600.

The company is also raising the starting pay for the new full-time, part-time and seasonal workers to an average of $20.50 per hour, it said.

“Whether someone is looking for a short-term way to make extra money, or is hoping to take their first step toward a fulfilling and rewarding career at Amazon, there’s a role available for them,” senior vice president John Felton said in a statement.

Amazon begins a mass hiring wave every fall in preparation for the holidays. The company claimed record sales in the long weekend after Thanksgiving last year, topping at least $1 billion.

A Bloomberg analysis found that Amazon sales increased 9 percent in the 2022 holiday season from a year before, which is a 78 percent increase compared to 2019 figures. That outpaced nearly every brick-and-mortar retailer, with the exception of Walmart.

The company, however, has been under fire over allegations of poor working conditions in its warehouses. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) announced a Senate investigation into Amazon in June.

Multiple Amazon warehouses attempted to unionize last year, some of them successfully. The company spent about $14 million on anti-labor advocacy, according to Labor Department filings.

Amazon says it has improved on-the-job safety training this year and is hiring for roles all across the workforce — from picking and packing to delivery drivers.