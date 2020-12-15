Ancient Lore Village event space to open in South Knoxville next year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Ancient Lore Village, a fantasy-themed event space coming to South Knoxville, has announced plans for its grand opening next year.

The 70-acre development, led by Knoxville businessman Tom Boyd, announced Tuesday it will celebrate its grand opening in March.

In January 2019, organizers announced a 40-acre fantasy resort coming to South Knoxville set to open 2020 based on Boyd’s book, “The Bobbins – Outcast to the Inner Earth.”

Last year, officials said the South Knoxville location would not be a resort, but rather an event venue after, “amenities were added to the resort that were well beyond the scope of what was originally planned for the company’s property in South Knoxville.”

According to a release, the South Knoxville site will feature “unique luxury accommodations, miles of hiking trails, meeting and conference facilities, as well as a world-class culinary team.”