Another business moves to downtown Knoxville: Fat Tuesday coming to Gay Street this spring

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Gay Street in downtown is almost booming like it once was in the 1950s and 1960s, according to city leaders.

Rick Emmett, the Downtown Knoxville Coordinator, said within the past 10 to 15 years, there was a lot of risk to redevelop the area, but private owners and city and county leaders pitched in to help make it grow.

“So many different city administrations and county administrations have helped bring it to this level by having financing in place to help developers take that extra chance,” Emmett said.

He said there are only a few buildings left on Gay Street that aren’t occupied or need to be redeveloped.

The Kress building fell into that category.

“Basically been idle for the last ten years or so, and under redevelopment. And we’ve been hoping and praying we’d finally get a good business in there, and I think we’re finally about to get there,” Emmett said.

Soon, a business will take one of the storefronts in the building: Fat Tuesday.

The owners, Laura and Kenny Chimeno, are from New Orleans, but have been living in East Tennessee for about 13 years.

Two years ago, they decided to make a change and become part of the Fat Tuesday franchise, a bar known for its frozen daiquiris.

“We’re finally here and finally under construction and we’re just thrilled,” Laura Chimeno said.

Like Emmett said about previously trying to build Gay Street back up, redeveloping a new space wasn’t easy.

He said there’s a lot of factors why the Kress building was empty for so long.

“It’s a building that’s needed a lot of work, had several owners come and go (and) a lot of competition downtown,” Emmett said.

In fact, Fat Tuesday is still under construction.

“It’s been, you know, two years of difficulty, even pre-COVID. You know, we’ve had several delays and it’s been pretty tough,” Chimeno said.

COVID-19 wasn’t going to stop them from following their new dream though.

Chimeno said once the Kress building changed new ownership, the process became a lot easier, and they’re finally back on track.

She said they chose 417 South Gay Street for a reason: it’s almost the middle point of the busy downtown strip.

“Lots of great foot traffic, lots of great restaurants and things for people to do. You have the movie theatre, I mean you have some shopping, you can bowl. Of course, there’s great restaurants, and just being on the other side of Market Square,” Chimeno said.

While Fat Tuesday won’t be open for another couple of months, Chimeno said she is excited about what they’ll be able to offer to the already bustling Gay Street.

“We love to come down here you know, and walk around and go to the restaurants and, we love to bowl. And we like to, I love to go through the Mast General Store and shop and do those kind of things. Um, and I think it just gives another opportunity for another place for people to come for a little different experience,” Chimeno said.

Being a Louisiana native herself, Chimeno said she knows Knoxville is full of Louisiana transplants, and she hopes it bring a little bit of home to them.

Emmett hopes a new business coming into the Kress building will help the remaining few empty storefronts get filled.

“We just have to keep the momentum going there, and the Kress building in particular has been one of the last remaining buildings to be developed down there,” Emmett said.

Fat Tuesday will offer 14 different frozen daiquiri flavors, with some changing depending on the season.

Chimeno said customers will also be able to mix the flavors to their liking.