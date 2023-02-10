KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Half of the Tennessee’s Bed Bath & Beyond locations are among the 290 locations being closed nationwide according to a release from the company.

Bed Bath & Beyond updated the list on Feb. 7, and it includes 236 Bed Bath & Beyond locations, 49 Harmon Face Value Stores, and 5 BuyBuy Baby stores. This number has fluctuated from a previous report from the Associated Press that said the company was closing 150 more stores, including 50 Harmon Face Value Stores.

The eight locations closing in Tennessee include:

Bristol – 442 Pinnacle Parkway

Clarksville – 2829 Wilma Rudolph Blvd

Hermitage – Oakwood Commons Hermitage

Hixson – 5523 Highway 153, Suite 112

Jackson – 1081 Vann Drive

Knoxville – The Centre at Deane Hill

Madison – 2156 Gallatin Road North

Memphis – 870 South White Station Road

Those hoping to shop at a Bed Bath & Beyond will still have eight remaining locations to choose from within the state. The closest locations to East Tennesseans will be Knoxville, in the Turkey Creek Shopping Center, Johnson City and Chattanooga.

Statewide, other locations will still be open in Nashville, Franklin, Murfreesboro, Collierville, and the Memphis store that is located in Wolfchase Mall.

As of Feb. 10, Bed Bath & Beyond stock fell 77.31% in the last six months according to Google. The highest price stock reached in the last six month was $23.08 however, the end of day stock price on February 9 was $2.60.