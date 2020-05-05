Celebrating Cinco De Mayo while supporting local

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Cinco de Mayo celebrations are looking different this year amid the coronavirus pandemic, even though most restaurants in East Tennessee have been given the green light to reopen doors to guests.

The Soccer Taco in Market Square would normally be packed with people celebrating Mexican heritage and culture with drinks and food, but instead the restaurant is empty.

While they could have opened for dine-in at 50% capacity on what of the restaurant’s busiest days, Manager Jaime Euzmaa says they elected not to, only offering to-go services in order to avoid dealing with a large crowd.

“It would be really hard to control the people inside,” Euzmaa says, “and we want to respect the 6-feet apart [rule] with people and want to be safe, so we decided to open next Monday.”

While they will not officially reopen their doors until May 11, people can still celebrate at home while also supporting local by ordering their food to-go.

Staff members working at the Mexican style restaurant are taking the necessary precautions to keep their staff safe while handling orders by wearing masks, gloves, and monitoring people entering the establishment to wait on food.

In the spirit of the holiday, Soccer Taco is holding drink specials on Cinco de Mayo, giving people a sense of normalcy and helping folks celebrate at home.

Meanwhile, El Mezcal Mexican Restaurant in Bearden is welcoming guests on May 5 at half capacity. Owner and manager Arturo Leon says they are keeping people socially distanced by spacing out the tables at least 6 feet apart. Staff members are also taking extra sanitary measures by cleaning each individual menu with bleach after it is used.

El Mezcal had a rush earlier in the day, and Leon says he expects business to pick up this evening but nothing compared to years past. “Eventually it will be busier,” says Leon, “I’m sure it’s not going to be like other years but it’s ok.”

Both restaurant managers are grateful for the continued community support as it has been tough during the pandemic. El Mezcal’s manager noting “its been hard, but we try to survive those days [being] open for takeout, it’s still hard but we’re trying to do the best we can.”

For those who do not feel comfortable celebrating at a restaurant quite yet, Leon says they are still offering takeout for people to enjoy safely at home.

For El Mezcal Mexican Restaurant’s hours click here, for Soccer Taco click here.