CGI Inc. hiring for new Knox County IT center through virtual career fair

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A global information technology company is coming to Knoxville and bringing hundreds of jobs with it.

CGI Inc. is preparing to hire for its new Knoxville office with a virtual job fair and open house this week. It will be held Tuesday, March 30 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

CGI selected Knoxville for its eighth IT delivery center in the U.S., where it will invest $27 million and create 300 jobs over the next five years.

More than a dozen jobs are now available including software developers, cloud engineers, business analysts, project managers and people just starting their careers in technology.

Since it’s virtual event, you will need to register ahead of time on eventbrite.com.

Click here to register for CGI Inc. virtual career fair and open house.