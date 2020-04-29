Coronavirus: Local retail stores gearing up to reopen

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Retail shops in 89 counties across Tennessee have been given the green-light to reopen tomorrow, adhering to the state’s guidelines due to continued coronavirus concerns.

Resurrected Relics and The Village Tinker in Blount County are not only gearing up to reopen their store fronts welcoming guests back in — but they are also changing the way they operate and it will look a bit different.

Resurrected Relics is a unique store with a lot of character, offering local art and salvaged home furnishings from local artists and creations owner Alexis Hemrick crafts up, along with her husband.

While you can still find restored treasures, the store will operate differently for the time being. Hemrick says they will now operate at half capacity and make sure guests are adhering to all social distancing guidelines. She is also asking customers to wear masks upon entering the store.

Hemrick says she recognizes that due to the nature of the store, people tend to touch and feel items. For people to continue to safely do that, she is asking for folks to wear gloves before doing so, and is placing hand sanitizer throughout the store for people to use.

Resurrected Relics will observe its normal hours, operating Monday – Saturday from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Over at The Village Tinker, you can find homemade gifts in a welcoming place with comforting scents that perfume the store, something that manager Joanna Tinker says she wants guests to feel upon entering.

“We’ve been missing our customers and I don’t want anyone to feel like they can’t come into our store to have that experience,” says Tinker, “I want anyone and everyone to feel safe coming in the store.”

To help her customers feel safe to enter upon re-opening their doors, Tinker says they are also operating at half capacity and believe communication is key to keep people socially distanced throughout the store.

Tinker says they are also offering masks to their staff and are planning to acquire masks to offer to guests who do not have one.

The store will have hand sanitizer for people to purchase and use, and Tinker is armed with sanitizing spray and wipes to clean the store between customers.

One major change to their operation during this time is their store hours.

The Village Tinker will be open to the public Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., but from 2:30 – 5:30 p.m. during the week, the store will operate by appointment only to carve out time for their most vulnerable customers.

Tinker says operating by appointment only will “allow for people who are immune suppressed, vulnerable or just fearful to have peace of mind to come in without that nickeling fear.”

During the stay-at-home order, when both stores had to close their brick and mortars, Tinker and Hemrick had to get creative to keep their businesses afloat, and found success in switching to online sales, something both will continue to do moving forward.

Tinker says The Village Tinker will also continue to offer their curbside pickup option to guests, even with their store front reopening.

Both business owners noting the importance for locally owned and operated businesses to be able to open again.

“For a lot of people it will make the difference for them.” Hemrick says she has friends that own businesses and being able to open again is “literally their only chance to get going.”

They are eager to welcome guests back into their stores.

“We’ve missed our customers so much,” Hemrick says, “There are so many people that have remembered us small businesses during this time it’s amazing, and I’m so grateful that we have them, and that I get to see them and they’ll be able to come in and shop.”

Tinker reiterating that same feeling, noting being able to reopen has been the most encouraging thing in months.

“This is our life, our community, our fellowship with others,” Tinker says. “So being able to our reopen our doors and allow people to come in and experience the peaceful environment be able to buy gifts for their occasions brings us great joy.”

