KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Y-12 Federal Credit Union is helping the community by using the Fusion Outreach Program to develop students’ knowledge of personal finance.

John Nolan is the manager of financial outreach. He’s leading the credit union’s financial education initiative in local schools.

“We have a huge financial literacy crisis. I kind of talk about the unspoken crisis that we really don’t address especially when it comes to handling money right,” Nolan said.

Nolan and his team have already partnered with a dozen high schools to teach students the importance of financial education.

He said they are there to meet and support students on their financial journey. The program is meant to supplement what’s already being taught, so his advisors will visit anywhere from two to 10 times a year, depending on the need.

Students are given real-world scenarios through interactive budgeting simulations and different learning modules.

“It brings a real-world adoption to these students in a safe environment where if they mess up it’s okay. In fact, we actually want them to mess up because we go, ‘Here let’s talk about this let’s break this down and figure out what does this look like.’ How do we get better at this,” Nolan said.

Nolan said they adopted a new program this year to bring on student ambassadors to help them champion the cause.

They also hope to be in another six high schools and more than a dozen college campuses by the end of the year.

For information about learning more about Y-12 Fusion Outreach, visit y12fcu.org/fusion-outreach to contact the team.