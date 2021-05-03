Customer service company bringing training center, 265 jobs to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Lending Solutions Inc. is bringing 265 jobs to Knoxville and their employees won’t have to leave their homes.

The company will invest $2 million in a training center to expand its 24-hour lending and member services. The employees will then work from home making calls for more than 300 North American credit unions, banks and mortgage companies.

“We’re a state that has it all and East Tennessee is on fire,” Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs said at the announcement Monday of job growth in the area.

Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and local leaders made the announcement Monday in West Knoxville.

“LSI is one of the nation’s industry leader in financial service outsourcing, and we are proud to welcome the company to Tennessee,” Rolfe said. “These jobs will add momentum to the already robust business services industry in Knoxville, and we are confident that LSI will find success in East Tennessee.”

LSI was founded in 1994.

“The opening of this office represents a lot of work by a lot of people, both at LSI and here in Knoxville,” Mark Johnson, LSI founder and majority owner, said. “This training center represents the future of LSI as a gateway for many Americans in today’s new skill-based economy.

“Through our ACADEMY employees are paid to learn the skills they need to be the best at what they do in the financial services industry. What we do at LSI is simple, but it is hard. Our secret is that we look for people who believe in themselves – that is who we want to invest in.”

Over the last five years, TNECD has supported 12 economic development projects in Knox County, accounting for more than 1,300 job commitments and $175 million in capital investment.

“We have a strong talent pipeline, friendly business climate and exceptional quality of life that is a great fit for this growing company,” Sen. Becky Duncan Massey said. “We are greatly appreciative of their commitment and investment and look forward to their long-range success.”

“I am very excited to welcome LSI to Knoxville,” Rep. Gloria Johnson said. “Their mission statement, which stresses ‘leveraging technology in order to enable conversations,’ exemplifies the type of vision we need to bring to the area, in addition to the estimated 265 jobs. My thanks to our local leadership and to ECD for their role in making this happen.”