KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A New Orleans-themed daiquiri bar is opening up in Downtown Knoxville in May, and they’re hiring staff.

Fat Tuesday is set to wrap up construction in late April, and they’re ready to hire.

They’re looking for a strong managerial candidate to oversee the opening of Fat Tuesday and then they’ll recruit, interview, hire, and train the rest of the staff.

If you’re interested, call 561-557-8115.