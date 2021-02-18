Fewer than 10,000 new unemployment claims filed in Tennessee for second straight week

A man pushes carts as a hiring sign shows at a Jewel Osco grocery store in Deerfield, Ill., Thursday, April 23, 2020. Friday, Dec. 4, monthly U.S. jobs report will help answer a key question hanging over the economy: Just how much damage is being caused by the resurgent coronavirus, the resulting restrictions on businesses and the reluctance of consumers to shop, travel and dine out? (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee on Thursday reported fewer than 10,000 new unemployment claims for the second consecutive week.

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce reported 8,116 new jobless claims were made in the week ending in February 13. For the week prior, the department reported 9,498.

A total of 81,352 new claims have been filed in Tennessee so far in 2021. Since the start of the pandemic in mid-March, the department has now reported 1,062,306 claims made in Tennessee.

Total continued claims statewide are 49,964 an decrease of 1,696 from last week. In Knox County, data shows 424 new claims were filed, with 2,592 claims continuing.