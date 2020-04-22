Going back to work: Volkswagen plans to resume production May 3

2020 Atlas Cross Sport Global Reveal on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, in Chattanooga, Tenn. (Jon Morgan/AP Images for Volkswagen of America)

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) — Volkswagen Chattanooga announced plans Wednesday for employees to return to work May 3, following a six-week suspension of operations due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The company said ithe decision is in alignment with lifted restrictions from the State of Tennessee and Hamilton County.

“We’ve dedicated the past several weeks to implementing stringent health and safety measures,” said Tom du Plessis, president and CEO of Volkswagen Chattanooga. “After assessing the current situation, we’ve decided to resume production under clear safety measures and with the health of our employees as our highest priority.”

“To allow ample time for implementation of new health and safety procedures, Volkswagen will resume its Chattanooga operations in phases, gradually increasing production volume over the course of several weeks,” the company said in a news release. “Each phase progressively lessens restrictions, with the final phase being a complete return to normal operations.”

Volkswagen said it has put more than 90 new measures into place to limit contact and help ensure safe working spaces. These measures include: providing new personal protective equipment, including masks and gloves; implementing temperature checks upon entrance; establishing six-foot distancing barricades and floor markings; ceasing shuttle transportation; increasing disinfection frequency of all contact surfaces, such as machinery and door handles; and replacing plated cafeteria meals with packed lunches.

The Company will continue visitor and on-site event restrictions.

