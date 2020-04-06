Breaking News
Gyms & COVID-19: Policies and alternate ways to get you moving

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — While gyms across the state have temporarily closed their doors amid COVID-19 concerns, people who are a part of certain gyms may be wondering what happens to their membership during this uncertain time?

Different gyms have different policies, including the Orangetheory fitness in Bearden, and the East Tennessee YMCA in Knoxville, whose policies both address cancellations and memberships.

Orangetheory company-wide is freezing its members’ accounts, meaning members are not losing their money nor any of their classes at this time.

While their accounts remain frozen, Orangetheory fitness instructor Hannah Dooley says people are still offering to pay to support the gym.

“We have had people who have been like, ‘I love you guys so much, I would love to keep paying if I can at this time, because we want you guys to be here when everything blows over,'” Dooley said.

The YMCA in Knoxville, however, has a completely different policy: For gym members, they will still get charged but can call anytime to cancel their membership.

YMCA of East Tennessee Vice President of Marketing/C.W. Cansler Family Y Executive Director Rebekah (Bekah) Grace says if anyone is under a financial strain, to give them a call to cancel their membership but are not implementing that to help support a camp they are running.

“We are a mission-driven organization, so right now we are running emergency child care camps for first responders, for people in our community who need to be at work, to just keep our doors open in terms of basic infrastructure of our city,” Grace says, “So we are asking our members to stay with us, to help offset those costs to help us keep that mission alive in our community.”

However, both places are offering their members alternate ways to work out without leaving the house by using technology — an avenue many in the fitness community are taking.

Orangetheory is offering a way to connect with gym buddies while keeping social distance by using Zoom.

Dooley says,”It’s a workout we all do together so you’re in your own home, or you’re outside, but there’s still this strong sense of community. Which is what everyone is missing because we’re so much more than a gym, there’s such a huge community aspect.”

To keep a sense of normalcy, the Orangetheory in Bearden is implementing their “Marathon Month” which runs annually in April, encouraging members to track their miles outside of class.

“We’ve been so encouraged because our members have really just gotten involved, and have been posting on social media their goals and their distances and runs over the past couple of weeks,” Dooley said.

Orangetheory is also offering workouts people can do by themselves at home through their app and online. Dooley is still keeping the fitness group’s tradition of “Birthday Burpees” alive, to encourage members to stay active.

The Y in Knoxville is also offering alternate ways their members can get moving by following along to workouts posted on their YouTube channel.

“We’re even doing crazy things. We have a huge water aerobics community here at the Y, because of our awesome pools, so today we had an instructor do a water workout without water,” Grace explains, “She kind of suspended herself on a stool, or chair, and she lead our members through an at-home workout that was very similar to a water aerobics class. Working those same muscles with something they can do right there in their living room.”

The YMCA community also challenging East Tennesseans to get 150 minutes of activity per week.

Stressing the importance of staying active during a time where stress and anxiety can take over.

Grace is also encouraging parents at home with the kids to get involved when playing outside, or find ways to pull yourself off of the couch.

“It’s so important right now, I know you’re cooped up in your house but stay activate, stay moving, stay healthy. That’s a huge challenge for everyone right now so the Y has some great ways to help you do that,” Grace said.

Dooley echoing the need to keep moving: “I cannot overstate how important it is because for a lot of people during this time, you start to go a little stir crazy. Or even people who maybe exercise [as] a way to really blow off some steam with stress.”

Both the Y and Orangetheory fitness are currently accepting new members.

For more information on joining the Orangetheory community, people can email studiomanager0828@orangetheoryfitness.com or call (865) 224-6480 the Bearden location to learn more about taking their Zoom group classes.

For more information about memberships through the East Tennessee YMCA, you can visit their site here.

 

