Innov865 Startup Day allows Knoxville entrepreneurs to pitch business

Business

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Innov865 Alliance has been helping to nurture Knoxville businesses, entrepreneurs and start-ups for years. One of the ways they do this is through Start-Up Day.

Startup Day is an annual “Shark-Tank” style pitch competition. Six Knoxville start-ups will pitch their businesses to a panel of judges for a chance to win up to $10,000 in cash prizes. Entrepreneurs will also compete for a “crowd favorite” cash prize presented by Truist.

Songboarding CEO, Mike Benn, said the event helped his business grow.

“They taught us how to be confident in what we did and how to translate that to clients,” Benn said.

Startup Day will take place at 2 p.m. Oct. 5 in the Mill and Mine on West Depot Avenue. Visit Innoc865 to sign up and learn more.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News Videos

Ousted vaccine official faces threats

Ice Bears release full 2021-2022 schedule

Young Williams at critical capacity

Planned power outage

KPD hunts for catalytic converter thief

Benefiting from growing house prices