Innov865 Startup Day allows Knoxville entrepreneurs to pitch business

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Innov865 Alliance has been helping to nurture Knoxville businesses, entrepreneurs and start-ups for years. One of the ways they do this is through Start-Up Day.

Startup Day is an annual “Shark-Tank” style pitch competition. Six Knoxville start-ups will pitch their businesses to a panel of judges for a chance to win up to $10,000 in cash prizes. Entrepreneurs will also compete for a “crowd favorite” cash prize presented by Truist.

Songboarding CEO, Mike Benn, said the event helped his business grow.

“They taught us how to be confident in what we did and how to translate that to clients,” Benn said.

Startup Day will take place at 2 p.m. Oct. 5 in the Mill and Mine on West Depot Avenue. Visit Innoc865 to sign up and learn more.