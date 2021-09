KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Innov865 Startup Week and Startup Day are nearly here. The annual event highlighting some of East Tennessee’s best and brightest entrepreneurs and inventors will be held Oct. 4-8.

Startup Day 2021, the “Shark-Tank”-style pitch competition, is from 2-4:30 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Mill & Mine, 227 West Depot Ave.