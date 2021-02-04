January sees over 60,000 jobless claimed filed in Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennesseans filed nearly 12,000 new unemployment claims in the final week of January.

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce reported 11,497 new jobless claims were made in the week ending in January 30. For the week prior, the department reported 12,050.

A total of 63,738 new claims have been filed since the week ending on January 9.

Since the start of the pandemic in mid-March, the department has now reported 1,044,692 claims made in Tennessee.

Total continued claims statewide are 54,280, an increase of 5,284 from last week. In Knox County, data shows 359 new claims were filed, with 2,352 claims continuing.

