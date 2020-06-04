JCPenney closing Maryville store, 6 Tennessee stores total

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Foothills Mall JCPenney is among 154 stores set to close as part of the company’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy restructuring.
The company announced the closures Thursday in a bankruptcy court filing.
In all, JCPenney is closing six Tennessee stores. The six are:
- Columbia, Columbia Mall, S. James Campbell Boulevard
- Kingsport, Kingsport Town Center, Ft. Henry Drive
- McMinnville, Three Star Mall, Sparta Street
- Maryville, Foothills Mall
- Dyersburg, Dyersburg Mall, Lake Road
- Cleveland, Bradley Square, Paul Huff Parkway
The full list of closing stores was made available on the JCPenney company blog.
