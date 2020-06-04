JCPenney closing Maryville store, 6 Tennessee stores total

FILE – In this Aug. 16, 2005 file photo, customers walk out of a J.C. Penny department store in Dallas. J.C. Penney said Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, that it will be closing anywhere from 130 to 140 stores as well as two distribution centers over the next several months as it aims to improve profitability […]

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Foothills Mall JCPenney is among 154 stores set to close as part of the company’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy restructuring.

The company announced the closures Thursday in a bankruptcy court filing.

In all, JCPenney is closing six Tennessee stores. The six are:

Columbia, Columbia Mall, S. James Campbell Boulevard

Kingsport, Kingsport Town Center, Ft. Henry Drive

McMinnville, Three Star Mall, Sparta Street

Maryville, Foothills Mall

Dyersburg, Dyersburg Mall, Lake Road

Cleveland, Bradley Square, Paul Huff Parkway

The full list of closing stores was made available on the JCPenney company blog.

