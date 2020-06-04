JCPenney closing Maryville store, 6 Tennessee stores total

Business

by:

Posted: / Updated:
JC Penney Results_272709

FILE – In this Aug. 16, 2005 file photo, customers walk out of a J.C. Penny department store in Dallas. J.C. Penney said Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, that it will be closing anywhere from 130 to 140 stores as well as two distribution centers over the next several months as it aims to improve profitability […]

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Foothills Mall JCPenney is among 154 stores set to close as part of the company’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy restructuring.

The company announced the closures Thursday in a bankruptcy court filing.

In all, JCPenney is closing six Tennessee stores. The six are:

  • Columbia, Columbia Mall, S. James Campbell Boulevard
  • Kingsport, Kingsport Town Center, Ft. Henry Drive
  • McMinnville, Three Star Mall, Sparta Street
  • Maryville, Foothills Mall
  • Dyersburg, Dyersburg Mall, Lake Road
  • Cleveland, Bradley Square, Paul Huff Parkway

The full list of closing stores was made available on the JCPenney company blog.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter