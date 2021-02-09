Knoxville bar circumvents beer permit suspension with BYOB

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A local bar that just had its beer permit suspended is now allowing customers to bring their own booze.

West Knoxville bar Paul’s Oasis was cited at least 11 times since the Knox County Board of Health voted in November to institute social gathering limits, including a 10 p.m. curfew on dine-in service at bars and restaurants. The board voted to push the curfew to 11 p.m. in late January..

After racking up those citations, the Knoxville Beer Board suspended the bar’s beer permit for 60 days. The bar was also issued a $7,000 fee which must be paid before the permit is restored.

On Friday, the bar had a letter posted to the front of the building. It reads, “in lieu of having our beer permit suspended we will now be a bring your own beer venue. We still sell food, soft drinks, and liquor, just not beer.”

Officers with Knoxville Police said there’s no rules to stop them.

“The law department was not aware of any law or city ordinances that prohibit Paul’s Oasis from allowing customers to BYOB,” the Knoxville Police Department said in a statement.

The statement went on the say the bar still has to comply with the board of health’s curfew and along other city laws governing the consumption of beer.