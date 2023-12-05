KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Furrow Automotive has invested $17 million to build a new campus in West Knoxville, creating 40 jobs. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is happening Thursday.

Leaders of Furrow Automotive, Mercedes-Benz of Knoxville, and Land Rover Knoxville, along with national company representatives and elected officials, will celebrate the completion of the Knoxville Motor Company BodyWerks collision center on Thursday, Dec. 7 at 9 a.m. The new facility is located at 10580 Parkside Drive.

After the facility’s grand opening, there will be a special ceremony to mark it, and attendees can tour the facility. The interactive experience will include equipment demonstrations and a chance to experience the collision center’s painting chamber, the largest in Tennessee.

This facility is part of a $17 million investment by Furrow Automotive, which will create 40 jobs and raise the standard for East Tennessee’s automotive industry.