KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A well-known Knoxville repair shop owner is retiring and closing the shop after it first opened 36 years ago.

David Ammons has been working in the TV repair business since the early 70s.

“I’ve worked on black and white TVs, and colored TVs had started before I got into repair, and I’ve seen a lot of changes,” he said.

Ammons TV Repair is located at 1024 N. Broadway but Ammons got his start in the business at the former Brown TV on Sevier Avenue. He said the need for TV repairs has gone down over the years due to the price of them dropping.

“I’d rather be fixing more, there’s a lot more going in the landfills,” he said.

Looking back on his career, he said he has enjoyed serving the Knoxville community.

“It’s been great working in Knoxville, if you look on my reviews, you’ll see how much people love me, and I love them too,” he said.

Ammons said he plans to help his wife of 53 years with estate sales during his retirement, but that was not his only plan.

“I enjoy classic cars and going to classic car shows,” he said. “I might do a little vacation, maybe a cruise.”

As for the building itself, Ammons is not sure what the building owners will do with it but said he has been contacted by a historical society.

“This is going to be a historical building, it’s almost 100 years old, it was built in 1928. I’d say it’ll be renovated or restored for a good purpose,” he said.

Ammons also wanted to thank Knoxville for the support he has seen over the years.

“I appreciate everyone that’s been my customers over the years and I’m gonna miss them all.”

Ammons added he has stopped accepting customers but is still working on one last TV before he closes up shop.