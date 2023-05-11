KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Wholesale Furniture has completed a $5 million renovation. On May 11, the company officially re-opened its furniture clearance center on Kingston Pike. The 137,000-square-foot store features a new look, new employees and a new showroom.

One new employee is Jared Mixon. When he’s not helping customers, you can find the 27-year-old checking inventory.

“The job is going great. We’ve been selling a lot of furniture. We have a lot of new products in here and we still have our clearance stuff that’s been coming out,” said Mixon.

Tim Harris, the founder and Chairman of Knoxville Wholesale Furniture, said despite economic concerns, he is forging ahead to build the business and create more jobs.

“This remodel is just the first step so over the course of the next year or so. We are going to gain about 40 people inside the company,” said Harris. “We are going to make a $15-million investment in the community: enlarging the distribution center, this 5 million renovation, things we’re doing at the Ashley store and the Peters Road location. So, it’s a comprehensive plan to grow our employee base and invest in the community.”

Mixon said he’s glad Harris and the company is making that investment.

“The extra little bit of love and care has gone a long way for our customers,” said Mixon.

Harris added that’s what Knoxville Wholesale Furniture is all about; providing good products to customers and helping good people who work here.

“It matters to me to see people come here and have a great career – stay with us a long time and improve their circumstances,” said Harris.

Harris also shared that by growing the stores they also increase their purchasing power and keep their prices down.