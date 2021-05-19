LIST: New & upcoming businesses in Downtown Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Maybe during the pandemic, you haven’t been able to venture out to Downtown Knoxville and check out all the new shops and businesses popping up.

Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered, with some help from the Downtown Knoxville Alliance.

Below is a list of new and upcoming businesses in Downtown Knoxville as of January 1, 2021.

Market Square’s Bernadette’s, is finally here, to bring Knoxville crystals, gems, fossils, and more.

Cyclists, and bike-enthusiasts, be sure to check out Two Bikes, a local non-profit organization, has moved into its new location on Central in the Old City.

Java Racer is located on West Jackson Ave. ready to fulfill your moped or scooter needs.

Melissa Hill has opened Marble City Salon on Main Street in the restored Medical Arts Building.