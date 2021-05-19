LIST: New & upcoming businesses in Downtown Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Maybe during the pandemic, you haven’t been able to venture out to Downtown Knoxville and check out all the new shops and businesses popping up.
Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered, with some help from the Downtown Knoxville Alliance.
Below is a list of new and upcoming businesses in Downtown Knoxville as of January 1, 2021.
- Ethan Long, DDS – general dentistry practice.
- Marble City Dentistry & Facial Esthetics has moved into the First Horizon Plaza.
- Vida, the brand new restaurant on Gay Street in the Holston Building.
- The Vault, a new cocktail lounge located in the vault of the former Holston Bank.
- Wicked Chicken is bringing Nashville hot chicken and wings to Gay Street.
- Babalu is back!
- Market Square’s Bernadette’s, is finally here, to bring Knoxville crystals, gems, fossils, and more.
- Cyclists, and bike-enthusiasts, be sure to check out Two Bikes, a local non-profit organization, has moved into its new location on Central in the Old City.
- Java Racer is located on West Jackson Ave. ready to fulfill your moped or scooter needs.
- Melissa Hill has opened Marble City Salon on Main Street in the restored Medical Arts Building.
- Karla Albritton has opened Ojas Beauty on Union Avenue.
- Husband and wife, Chris and Robin Rohwer, have opened Christopher Robin Arts in the Phoenix Building on Gay Street.
- Not new to the neighborhood but Regal Riviera 8 Movie Theater on Gay Street is reopening on May 21.
- Upcoming to Downtown Knoxville: Proper Popcorn, The Brass Pearl, Fat Tuesday, Osteria Stella, Brother Wolf, Selfish Knoxville, and a few others opening over the next few weeks.