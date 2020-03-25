Lonesome Dove helps serve the community in a different way

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Lonesome Dove in Old City is typically an establishment where people enjoy Western Bistro dining. Due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, the restaurant has temporarily transformed into a marketplace for people to easily access quality goods.

Lonesome Dove General Manager Emily Longmire says they thought this setup would fit their community’s needs verses just doing their traditional menu to-go.

“We wanted to support our small community down here in Old City, so we thought it was best to do the market place, since there’s been such a panic at all of our grocery stores,” Longmire said.

Lonesome Dove’s staff wanted to provide people easy access and a less stressful way for people to get their goods.

“We wanted to offer our guests the ability to come get staples, steaks, produce, milk, eggs, paper, toiletries all available within walking distance from the flats,” Longmire said.

Even though they just launched their new operation Monday, Longmire says they have seen lots of people buy essentials from all over.

“It’s not just the old city we’re seeing,” Longmire said. “We’re seeing people from West Knoxville, South Knoxville, East Knoxville, so it’s completely open to anyone that wants to come in.”

Longmire says Lonesome Dove’s executive chef and owner Tim Love is passionate about keeping everyone fed and bettering the community.

Longmire says, “Chef Tim has taken a portion of proceeds that we’re making from this and giving back to feed the community and school systems.”

Noting some of the proceeds not just benefiting the community in East Tennessee, but also their charity in Texas. The Volunteer Spirit transcending beyond our state.

“Proceeds going through our charity at Fort Worth in Texas and we’re divvying those up to help feed children that aren’t able to get lunches, we’re feeding the public,” Longmire says, “In addition to helping our community, we’re help on a much broader scale as well.”

Lonesome Dove is offering a plethora of items: Various meats, beer and wine, produce, toiletries, fruit, etc.

They are operating Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. To shop, people are encouraged to call (865-999-5251), message their Facebook page or to stop by.

Lonesome Dove will operate for as long as they need to, and has options on how people can retrieve their goods.

“They can pull right up, pop their trunk, we’ll put it in the back and keep the social distance for them we want everyone to feel safe.”