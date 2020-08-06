Many more likely sought jobless aid amid resurgence of virus

WASHINGTON (AP) — With the nation still gripped by an alarming resurgence of coronavirus cases, the U.S. government will provide its latest snapshot Thursday of the layoffs that have remained elevated at a weekly pace above 1 million since the pandemic erupted in March.
The rate of applications for unemployment benefits has stalled at roughly twice the record high that had existed before the virus sent the economy spiraling into a recession. With many states and localities having re-imposed lockdowns in response to the spreading virus, businesses face renewed struggles that have forced some to impose further job cuts or to shut down.
The latest string of layoffs follows the expiration of a $600 weekly federal jobless payment that provided critical support for many of the unemployed. Members of Congress are locked in prolonged negotiations over a new rescue aid package that might extend that unemployment benefit, though likely at a lower level of payment.
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: TN Dept. of Health reports over 108K total cases, while the state has performed over 1.5M tests
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- Second stimulus checks: Progress slow on virus relief bill with $1,200 payments
- Wave of evictions expected as moratoriums end in many states
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Gov. Lee to call lawmakers into special session Aug. 10
- Knox County Mayor Jacobs: ‘The board has gone from being an advisory board to making policies”
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Sevier County extends mask mandate through Aug. 29
- Report: Tennessee COVID hospital stays up outside big metros
- Tennessee Coronavirus: Monday brings 1,009 new COVID-19 cases for total topping 110,000
- Casual Pint president defying bar closure order: ‘We’re going to come in every day at noon and unlock the doors’
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County Health Department explains reasoning behind bar closures, reports 12th death in 5 days
- Eagles coach Doug Pederson tests positive for COVID-19
- Fauci says he is ‘cautiously optimistic’ vaccine will be effective, available early 2021
- Staff member at Oak Ridge High School tests positive for COVID-19
- As a new week begins, here’s why you don’t have that second stimulus check