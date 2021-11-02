KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The city’s first food hall is about to open its doors. Marble City Market is a 15,000-square-foot food hall located downtown across from the Southern Railway Station.

There are 11 food vendors, a 40-seat bar, and indoor and outdoor dining that will seat hundreds of people.

“We like to say that there is something for everyone here at Marble City Market,” said Lydia Mazzolini, director of marketing at Hospitality HQ and Marble City Market. “If you bring in your family or you come in with your friends, somebody might want seafood, somebody might want pizza, and somebody might want a donut. Here at Marble City Market, you can have it all.”

While it’s clear food is the focal point, it’s not the only thing on the menu.

“We’re also going to have incredible programming. So anything from comedy nights, to music series, to movie screening nights, to game days. That’s going to be happening here at Marble City,” Mazzolini said.

Mazzolini added it’s a first-of-its-kind destination in Knoxville and all about the experience. That includes an emphasis on safety, especially as we navigate through a pandemic.

“We have actually developed our space with a HEPA filter that you can often find in hospitals. COVID safety was at the top of mind when we were actually building this space from the ground up,” she said.

Every vendor is local. The team hopes to create a space for the businesses to boom.

“Giving restaurant owners the ability to grow from possibly a food truck to their first stand-alone store that isn’t necessarily a brick and mortar, which comes with an incredible overhead cost. This is a financially stable in-between that allows these restauranteurs to introduce their product to the public and expand from that point forward,” Mazzolini said.

Marble City Market officially opens at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 5. It’s on the corner of Gay and Depot streets. To learn more, visit Marble City Market’s website.