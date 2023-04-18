KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An award-winning brewery from Atlanta is coming to the new food hall inside the historic Kern’s Bakery in South Knoxville.

Monday Night Brewing will open their second location in Tennessee and sixth overall at the Kern’s Bakery Food Hall.

They will manage five separate venues inside Kern’s Bakery Food Hall, including:

A 3,000-sq. ft. taproom with access to a patio and the 7,000-st. ft. event lawn

The primary food hall bar serves patrons inside as well as those at a walk-up counter from the event lawn

Two separate rooftop patio bars

A small bar near the interior performance stage

“We are all in,” said Monday Night Brewing co-founder and CEO Jeff Heck. “Kern’s Bakery is a special project—a community that we’re excited to be a part of. We are very intentional with our site selection and seeing the Kern’s vision coming to life solidifies that this is where we want our brand to be – a place which represents ‘easy-drinking and approachable.’ We are ready to join the family of committed tenants.”

Construction is currently underway at Chapman Highway near the Henley Street Bridge in Knoxville’s New South Waterfront District. Phase I of the development, a 310-bed apartment community known as Flagship Kerns, opened last year. Developers shared that it is currently 100% leased.

“We are delighted to have Monday Night Brewing join our eclectic culinary mix,” said Alex Dominguez, managing partner, Four Stones Real Estate. “The brewery’s brand and sense of community that organically grows within their taprooms aligns perfectly with our vision for Kern’s Bakery—to be South Knoxville’s most comfortable gathering place.”

Developers have announced 15 additional businesses planned for the 18-merchant food hall.

Ava Italian

Awaken Coffee

Clean Smoke BBQ

Drop Zone Distilling

F45

Flourish Flowers

Hey Bear Café

Kandilige Spicy Food

Irvey’s

Mae Lee’s Boutique

Myrtle’s Bakery

T-Ralph’s

Won Kitchen

Zukku Sushi

Construction at Kern’s Bakery in March 2023

Construction at Kern’s Bakery

Floor plan of Kern’s Bakery Food Plan

“This is a fantastic line-up of unique culinary offerings, and there’s nothing else like it in Knoxville,” explains Timothy Martin, owner and broker, TMA Real Estate. “It has been an absolute pleasure discovering and learning about each of these concepts—and more importantly, the amazing people who are pouring their hearts, creativity and finances into their businesses. The entrepreneurial spirit coming alive is adding even more character to this historical landmark that truly will have something for everyone.”

The leasing team is still looking to fill the remaining food hall stalls and small shop retail spaces. According to a release, developers would like to find offerings that offer culinary bowls, Greek/Mediterranean cuisine, cheesesteaks and hot dog + fries, as well as tenants specializing in university sportswear and spa treatments and services.

Kern’s Bakery will also have an indoor stage, communal tables, intimate seating pods, rooftop patios, event lawn with a performance stage and jumbotron screen. Visitors to the food hall will also be able to enjoy free high-speed internet, patio seating, an indoor/outdoor bar, direct access to the proposed three-mile G&O Railway trail, and proximity to Knoxville’s Urban Wilderness.

“We’re proud of what our team has curated and are working diligently to turn our vision into a reality. Support from local business and civic leaders has been tremendous and we credit the Knoxville Chamber of Commerce for the introduction to Monday Night Brewing. We can’t wait to welcome the Knoxville community to Kern’s Bakery Food Hall later this year,” concludes Dominguez.

The food hall is expected to open in late 2023.