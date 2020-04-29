Navigating Coronavirus: Local salon owners nervous to reopen

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The announcement of a new date for salons to reopen may have been music to some owners’ ears, but for The Hair Experience, the news invoked stress and anxiety as they try to navigate the new date and procedures.

Salon manager Doug Bostick, along with his wife and owner Marina Trubnyakova are still trying to process the news, and are stressed trying to keep up with the constant changes.

Bostick updated 2,000 clients yesterday in a newsletter noting the potential date to reopen being May 18. Later that evening, after the governor’s announcement of Executive Order No. 30, the date changed to May 29, so they announced that change on their Facebook page.

On Wednesday, they were at the salon doing some work when they received word from their beauty rep. with the state allowing the new reopening date of May 6.

“So it’s just a little bit crazy,” Bostick says.

Changes in operation

Bostick says while they have always kept their salon extremely clean, the staff is taking extra precautions aligned with state and the Tennessee Board of Cosmetology guidelines to keep their staff and clients comfortable and safe, such as:

Staff and customers wear masks

50% capacity with only 1 stylist per room

Appointment only

Closing down lobby

Allowing 15 minutes between each client to sanitize

Let disinfectant sit for 10 minutes

Taking staff and client’s temperatures upon entering salon

The Hair Experience sanitary supplies

Bostick says the each room in the salon has a VOC air system that filters out viruses and chemicals, making for a clean and safer environment.

While most salons have the option to reopen next week, Bostick says they still do not know if they will.

Being a team-based salon, Bostick and Trubnyakova have to consult with their seven staff members to see if they feel comfortable coming back to work as early as of May 6.

“That’s why I couldn’t sleep much last night, just trying to figure out what we’re going to do,” he said.

Bostick says that can be challenging as some of his staff have to take care of their kids at home while they remain out of school, and one of his employees is high risk with asthma. The salon manager says they will hold a Zoom meeting later this week to make a decision.

Going forward

During the pandemic, Bostick says The Hair Experience was offering clients root touch-up color kits that they could pick up by curbside, sustaining business while helping out their clients.

Even when they do decide to reopen their doors, Bostick notes that they will continue to provide that option for as long as they need to, recognizing the needs as they have a few high risk clients that may not feel comfortable to come into the salon yet.

Whenever they welcome back their clients the salon will have extended hours, which can be found on its website.

But good luck getting in if you’re a new client. Bostick says they are well-booked in advance.

“We have six weeks’ worth of appointments to reschedule, plus the ones that we already had pre-booked.”

While their phone continues to ring with clients eager to get back in the chairs, “We have 29 messages on the machine,” Bostick notes, “women are desperate right now to get their roots [[done]].”

Others are still apprehensive.

“Some are extremely afraid. We were always full anyway so I think we will remain full,” Bistock says, “[[but]] there’s a lot of fear out there so nobody knows.”