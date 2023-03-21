BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Over 60 companies were present at a Blount County job and hiring fair on Tuesday, including well-known businesses Amazon and Smith & Wesson.

The nonprofit Blount Partnership hosted its annual job fair.

“Today is really kind of extra special because two of our newest employers that are coming online [East Tennessee] here in the next probably six to eight months is Smith & Wesson and Amazon,” said Jeff Muir, communications director of Blount Partnership. “It’s people’s first opportunity to talk to representatives in the company about jobs they have available and positions that will be upcoming in the future.”

Magy Gonzales with the Express Employment Professional believes the job fair helps companies build relationships with the surrounding community.

“We get to come out here, we get to see everybody in person, talk to them, make a relationship with them,” Gonzalez said.

Hundreds of people were in attendance, a number that Muir believes is reflective of the county’s growth.

“I think it speaks well to Blount County’s growth,” he said. “I think it’s a very strong economy in this area, there are plenty of jobs available.”

According to him, as Tennessee grows, more jobs will be needed.

“The state as a whole has been very prosperous and very business oriented. You see a lot of it with especially with Smith and Wesson, it is a very second amendment friendly state,” Muir said. “Blount county is a second amendment friendly community, but also going back to Governor Haslam, he made it point to make Tennessee business-friendly.”