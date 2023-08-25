KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Pets and their owners can enjoy a new pet bakery in Farragut when it opens on Saturday.

River Dog Bakery in Farragut will hold its grand opening on Saturday, Aug. 26. It is the second location after the Bearden store, which opened 18 years ago.

On Saturday, River Dog Bakery in Farragut will offer “wag bag” giveaways, snow cones, treats, plus a chance to meet the owners and staff.

“The Original River Dog Bakery in Bearden opened just a bit shy of 18 years ago. The bakery has had one goal in all of those years: To provide healthy treats, safe interactive toys, as well as, multiple provisions for a happy, well-loved pet and their humans,” a news release from River Dog Bakery states. “Our service to Knoxville and its pets has been the most beautiful gift to us and our family. It is our ultimate goal and hope, that with a second store, we can reach even more customers and be a part of theirs and their pets lives for many years to come.”

River Dog Bakery in Farragut is located at 11422 Kingston Pike and will be open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.